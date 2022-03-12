Jurgen Klopp gives rave review of Brighton's Graham Potter - 'I really hope they know what they have'

Liverpool condemned Brighton to a fifth consecutive league defeat, thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah, but Klopp was full of praise for the hosts.

"It was a difficult game against a good opponent," he said.

"We needed a few minutes to find our way back into the game. We then controlled it in a really good way.

"I liked the open play and counter attack moments. I don't expect to be 2,3-0 up at Brighton. It was fine at half-time.

"I didn't expect them to change the formation. That's what they usually do against us. The second half started with a good situation for Brighton but we controlled from then again.

"We deserved the three points. That's all that I'm interested in."

In his post-match press conference, Klopp was asked for his opinion on the viewpoint that Brighton boss Graham Potter is 'one of the best coaches around'.

"He is definitely," Klopp said. "I respect him a lot.

"I really hope they [Brighton] know what they have. They played a really good game.

"We were better and were more decisive in the right moments.

"The way he sets the team up and the way they play, I couldn't respect more. Graham is really highly regarded. I like watching his teams a lot. I don't like playing them much."

Klopp was also asked for his opinion on a controversial first-half moment, when Albion goalkeeper avoided a red card after clashing with Diaz, as the influential forward headed in the opening goal. Click here to watch the incident.

"I unfortunately cannot say anything about it," Klopp said. "I don't know if it's a red card or not.

"It was a great goal. A top goal.

"There's a problem with clear and obvious. A real problem in these situations.

"Most people think it was a red card. If that's the case, then for what reason would it not be.