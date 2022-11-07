'Make no mistake' - BBC pundit compares £4.5m Brighton ace to Son Heung-min

Mitoma was Albion’s stand-out performer in their 3-2 win at Molienux on Saturday (November 5), scoring one and playing a vital role in the other two goals as the Seagulls moved up to sixth in the Premier League table.

The 25-year-old’s performance caught the attention of BBC pundit Garth Crooks, who named the winger in his Premier League team of the week – alongside Kieran Trippier, Kevin de Bruyne and fellow Brighton teammate Adam Lallana.

Crooks said: "He played his part in the dismantling of Chelsea last week but Mitoma's performance against Wolves was very impressive. The Japan international has all the ingredients of a top-class player.”

The victory gave Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi back-to-back wins for the first time since he arrived at the club in September, following an initial winless run of five games.

The Italian can largely thank Mitoma for the victory, as it was the Japanese international’s pace and trickery on the left-flank that caused a constant problem for the Wolves defence all afternoon.

Nelson Semedo, the defender responsible for dealing with Mitoma, ended up being sent off before half-time, after the former Barcelona right-back clumsily rugby-tackled Brighton’s latest superstar whilst running on to an Adam Webster long ball.

Prior to the sending off, Mitoma had played a key role in giving Albion the lead, threading a pass to Leonardo Trossard, who laid-off the ball first time for Adam Lallana to curl past goalkeeper José Sá.

Mitoma was then responsible for getting De Zerbi’s men back on level terms, after a Gonçalo Guedes goal and Ruben Neves penalty put Wolves in front, as the winger headed in at the back post from a Lallana cross, following silkily footwork from the midfielder on the edge of the area.

The winger headed in at the back post off a Lallana cross, following some silkily footwork from the veteran midfielder on the edge of the area, to score his first goal in a Brighton shirt.

With seven minutes to go, Mitoma again played the role of provider, jinking past Nathan Collins to reach the by-line and square the ball to Deniz Undav. The German forward took the ball on the turn and squeezed it across to fellow countrymen Pascal Gross, who scored his fifth goal of the season and give Albion all three points.

This was only Mitoma’s second start for the club since joining the club from J1 League Kawasaki Frontale in August 202, when he signed a four-year-contract in a deal which cost Brighton £3 million.

Mitoma has been named as one of Japan’s 26-man squad going to the finals – where they will face Germany, Costa Rica and Spain in Group E.

The exciting winger spent last season on loan at Union SG in Belgium and initially impressed Albion fans with his sporadic appearances off the bench at the start of this season.

De Zerbi handed Mitoma his first league start in Brighton’s 4-1 memorable win against Chelsea last weekend and Crooks said the winger’s style-of-play has already reminded him of Tottenham’s Son.

Crooks said: “Mitoma has a very similar game to Tottenham's Son Heung-min. He is not afraid to take people on, can see the pass and wants to score goals. What sort of shape he'll be in after the World Cup is anyone's guess but, make no mistake, Brighton have a player here.”

Brighton next play Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the third round of the EFL Cup, before facing Aston Villa on Saturday in their last league game before the six-week international break for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.