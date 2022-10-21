Man City v Brighton team news: Five players likely to be ruled out of Saturday's game

Albion will travel to the home of the Premier League champions without a win in De Zerbi’s first four games as manager, having recently drew 0-0 with struggling Nottingham Forest on Tuesday (October 18).

The Seagulls will be without winger Kaoru Mitoma, who injured his ankle in last Friday's game against Brentford.

De Zerbi will also have late fitness checks on defenders Levi Colwill and Jan Paul van Hecke, after both were unavailable for the draw against Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola’ side are currently second in the Premier League table, four points behind leaders Arsenal.

Jakob Moder also continues his recovery from a knee injury he sustained in April.

City have not played in six days, after losing their first game of the season in a dramatic encounter at Anfield last weekend, where a Mo Salah goal was enough to give Liverpool all three points.

The Citizens will be without Kyle Walker (groin) and Kalvin Phillips (shoulder) for tomorrow’s game but are hopeful John Stones will be available for selection.

