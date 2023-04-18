Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
1 hour ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
2 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
3 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
3 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
3 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

Man United star issues injury update ahead of Brighton FA Cup semi-final

Manchester United face Brighton and Hove Albion in the semi-final of the FA Cup this Sunday at Wembley Stadium

By Derren Howard
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has injury concerns ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against BrightonManchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has injury concerns ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has injury concerns ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton

Erik Ten Hag’s team to continue to carefully manage a number of injury issues as they prepare for two key fixtures. United, who are third in the league following their 2-0 win at Nottingham forest on Sunday, face Sevilla in the second leg of the quarter-final of the Europa League this Thursday and then on Sunday they take on the Seagulls at Wembley in the last four of the FA Cup.

One player who is already ruled-out is their key defender Lisandro Martinez. The 25-year-old has undergone successful surgery on the fractured metatarsal which prematurely ended his season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Argentina centre-back was carried off on a stretcher during Thursday’s Europa League draw with Sevilla on Thursday and it quickly became apparent he would play no further part in the campaign.

Most Popular

Martinez has now had an operation on his right foot and the player posted a picture on Instagram post-surgery with the message: “Everything went really well, thanks to God!

“Many thanks for all of your messages. Now focusing on the recovery.” Martinez is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of next season but his absence leaves United without either of their first-choice centre-backs as Raphael Varane was also injured against Sevilla and is expected to be out for a few weeks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read also: The 11 Man United stars who could miss the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton

Read also: The eight Brighton players likely to miss the FA Cup semi-final as decision made

Related topics:Man UnitedWembley StadiumEuropa LeagueNottingham Forest