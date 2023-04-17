Manchester United could have up to ten players missing for the FA Cup semi final

Manchester United face Brighton at Wembley this Sunday (April 23) for the chance to play in their first FA Cup final in five years.

Erik Ten Hag’s first season in charge at Old Trafford has been an eventful but ultimately fairly successful one. Following a convincing 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest yesterday (April 16), the Red Devil’s are in a strong position to finish in the top four, sitting six points clear of fifth places Tottenham.

The club also won their first trophy in six years, when they beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the EFL Cup final back in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United are still in the hunt to add two more trophies to their end-of-season collection. Before facing Brighton, they travel to Spain to face Sevilla on Thursday night (April 20) in the second leg of the Europa League quarter final, with the score finally poised at 2-2.

Last week, defender Lisandro Martinez had to be taken off during the second half of the Sevilla game after fracturing a bone in his foot, leading to United giving a two goal lead away in the final few minutes of the game.

Following that game, they travel to the home of football for the second time this year to play Roberto De Zerbi’s side in the FA Cup semi final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four home 3-1 victories against Everton, Reading, West Ham and Fulham have got United to this stage, to face the team that handed ten Hag is first defeat as Manchester United manager, in his inaugural game in charge of the club back in August 2022.

United, third in the Premier League table, will go into the game as favourites, but the pace of playing 51 games across four competitions already this season is beginning to take its toll on the squad.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Argentinian defender has been one of United's best players this season, but saw his campaign ended when he fractured his metatarsal bone after attempting to dribble out with the ball against Sevilla.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, defender Lisandro Martinez had to be taken off during the second half of the Sevilla game after fracturing a bone in his foot, leading to United giving a two goal lead away in the final few minutes of the game.

Martinez's centre back partner was also taken in the Sevilla game, being substituted at half time. The Frenchmen is expected to be out for a number of weeks with the injury.

His defensive partner Raphael Varane had earlier been substituted for a similar reason and will be on the side lines for a least a couple of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is one of ten players that are likely to be unavailable for the FA Cup semi final, here is the full injury list….

The left back has not featured in the last three games after picking up a thigh injury in the Brentford game. The 27-year-old faces a race to be fit for the FA Cup semi-final.

The in-form winger has scored 28 goals for the Red Devils this season, so fans would have been terrified to see him come off with a groin injury in the 2-0 win against Everton on April 8. Ten Hag is hopeful to have the winger available for the Sevilla second leg and the semi final, whether he starts both is still up for debate.

The 25-year-old midfielder sustained a season-ending injury when he collided with Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi during the first half of January's Premier League win at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McTominay was not in the squad for either the Sevilla or Nottingham Forest game last week, having scored in his last appearance against Everton. Ten Hag is confident he will be available for Sunday's game, whether he will start ahead of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen is unknown.

The left back was absent from the Forest game with a sore knee, but should at least make the bench on Sunday.

The Austrian midfielder was due to start at the City Ground on Sunday, but pulled up in the warm up with an injury. Ten Hag said: "He had a problem in the warm-up. We didn't take the risk. We already had some injuries, so we have to find out tomorrow. Hopefully, it's not a big injury. We chose not to go into the game with the risk."

The centre-back has not featured in an Erik ten Hag team yet, having been out with a knee injury since May last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad