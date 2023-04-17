Manchester United could have up to ten players missing for the FA Cup semi final
Manchester United face Brighton at Wembley this Sunday (April 23) for the chance to play in their first FA Cup final in five years.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST
Erik Ten Hag’s first season in charge at Old Trafford has been an eventful but ultimately fairly successful one. Following a convincing 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest yesterday (April 16), the Red Devil’s are in a strong position to finish in the top four, sitting six points clear of fifth places Tottenham.
The club also won their first trophy in six years, when they beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the EFL Cup final back in February.
United are still in the hunt to add two more trophies to their end-of-season collection. Before facing Brighton, they travel to Spain to face Sevilla on Thursday night (April 20) in the second leg of the Europa League quarter final, with the score finally poised at 2-2.
Four home 3-1 victories against Everton, Reading, West Ham and Fulham have got United to this stage, to face the team that handed ten Hag is first defeat as Manchester United manager, in his inaugural game in charge of the club back in August 2022.
United, third in the Premier League table, will go into the game as favourites, but the pace of playing 51 games across four competitions already this season is beginning to take its toll on the squad.
Last week, defender Lisandro Martinez had to be taken off during the second half of the Sevilla game after fracturing a bone in his foot, leading to United giving a two goal lead away in the final few minutes of the game.
His defensive partner Raphael Varane had earlier been substituted for a similar reason and will be on the side lines for a least a couple of weeks.