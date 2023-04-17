Julio Enciso may only be 19, but he may have just scored one of the best goals in his entire career.

The 19-year-old’s strike from 30 yards helped Brighton to a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, keeping Albion in the race for European football next season and inflicting the fourth defeat in a row for Frank Lampard’s side.

Enciso, who had previously only scored one goal in his professional footballing career, picked up the ball in space outside the Chelsea box with just over 20 minutes left to play and fired a shot that rifled past Kepa Arrizabalaga into the top corner, causing pandemonium in the away section behind that goal.

It was a goal worthy of winning any match and teammate Danny Welbeck said it was a goal the teenager will never forget.

Welbeck told Match Of The Day: “It was an unbelievable strike from Julio. He’s a tricky player and he can beat a man. He likes to shoot from distance.

"I started making a run and was thinking he is not going to play me here. But he’s struck it perfectly and what an unbelievable moment for him. He will never forget that.”

An unforgettable goal, but where does it rank in the overall goal of the season competition?

Joao Palhinha has been a revelation at Craven Cottage since arriving last summer. This 25 yard effort is curled effortlessly into the near corner to help Fulham towards victory.

There have been a number of memorable strikes this season from the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans and Marcus Rashford.

It would seem strange to have a goal of the season debate and not mention something from this Belgium magician's back catalogue. His Brighton goal could also be on here, but the technique and perfect execution on this free-kick makes it hard to leave out.

Here are the 15 best so far, according to SussexWorld

From being the butt of Jack Grealish's jokes to arguably one of the best wingers in the league this season. Miguel Almiron has been a stand-out performer for Newcastle and his goal against Fulham symbolised his growing confidence and ability as player.

In one of the best games of this Premier League this season, Rashford continued his rich vein of form by burying a low driven strike from range into the bottom corner. Sadly for him, it would eventually mean nothing, as Arsenal eventually won the game 3-2.

Not to be outdone by his international teammate, Saka also scored an excellent long range strike during this entertaining game, finding the exact same corner as Rashford did in the first half.

The vibrant winger has been riddled with injuries this season, but this volley was a piece of genius and highlighted just how great a player this Frenchmen can be on his day.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal winger rolled back the years with some intricate dribbling and footwork, before accurately thumping the ball right into the postage stamp.

Before he received his marching orders in this game, the Spanish fullback hit a first time volley from just inside the Leeds half over the head of Illan Meslier, winning him the Goal of the Month award for March.

Not many better ways to end a year then by scoring a goal-of-the-month winner to help your side snatch a point from the home of the Premier League champions.

Tielemans may not be the player he once was, but his ability to hit a ball from range is still as good as ever. Nowhere is this better exemplified then with this goal.

Less then a week removed from his stunning goal against Wolves, the midfielder casually went and scored another long-range volley, which may have been better then his first one.

There must be few second-ever career goals as good as this one. Enciso is known already as someone who likes to shoot from range, but even he wouldn't have been expecting to hit the ball quite as sweetly as he did on that spring afternoon in West London.

Despite not seeming impressed by the goal in his celebrations, Olise hit one of the free-kicks of the season in stoppage time at the end of the game to send the home fans happy.