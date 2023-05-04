Edit Account-Sign Out
Manchester United predicted line-up against Brighton: Erik ten Hag expected to make two key changes

Manchester United travel to the Amex Stadium in search of a victory which will take them a step closer to Champions League football next season.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 4th May 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 17:11 BST

The Red Devils face Brighton tonight, less then 12 days after their FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout victory over the Seagulls at Wembley.

United will be looking to get one over Roberto De Zerbi’s side again, knowing that a victory will extend the gap between them and fifth-placed Liverpool to seven points.

Alongside booking their place in the FA Cup final, Erik ten Hag’s side have been in good form of late in the league. The Reds are on a five-game unbeaten streak, winning four and drawing one, whilst conceding just two goals in the process.

Their latest victory saw them overcome an in-form Aston Villa side on Sunday (April 30). A single Bruno Fernandes goal was enough to secure the three points at Old Trafford.

This run of form has come in spite of length injury list, including Ten Hag’s preferred central defenders Lisandro Martinez and Raphaël Varane, who are both out of contention for the Brighton game.

Ten Hag had hoped that Alejandro Garnacho would be available for tonight, having been missing from the side for the last seven weeks with an ankle injury.

However, the United manager confirmed yesterday the Argentinian was still not ready to come back into the fold.

Ten Hag also ruled out Scott McTominay for the trip to the south coast. The Scottish midfielder has been unable to shake off a knock picked up in the Everton game four weeks ago.

With a number of players missing through injury, here is how we expect United to line-up against Brighton this evening, in a venue where they lost 4-0 last season.

The Red Devils face Brighton tonight, less then 12 days after their FA Cup semi-final penalty shootout victory over the Seagulls at Wembley.

1. JPSEnews-04-05-23-Machester United predicted line up-SSX12.jpg

Photo: Shaun Botterill

The United number one will start in goal as expected.

2. David De Gea - goalkeeper

The United number one will start in goal as expected. Photo: Ash Donelon

Having superbly dealt with the threat of Karou Mitoma at Wembley, the right-back is expected to be re-called to the side in place of Diogo Dalot.

3. Aaron Wan-Bissaka - right-back

Having superbly dealt with the threat of Karou Mitoma at Wembley, the right-back is expected to be re-called to the side in place of Diogo Dalot. Photo: Ash Donelon

The Swedish defender has stepped up in the absence Martinez and Varane, evolving into United's best defensive player in recent weeks. It was his penalty that sent the Red Devils into the FA Cup final.

4. Victor Lindelof - centre back

The Swedish defender has stepped up in the absence Martinez and Varane, evolving into United's best defensive player in recent weeks. It was his penalty that sent the Red Devils into the FA Cup final. Photo: Ash Donelon

