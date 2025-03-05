Matt O'Riley has a £40m problem at Brighton after Celtic transfer decision

Matt O'Riley of Brighton & Hove Albion has struggled for game time this season at Brighton

The form of former Leeds United man Georginio Rutter means Matt O’Riley needs to be patient at Brighton

Matt O'Riley has not made the impact at Brighton he would have wanted after his £25m summer move from Celtic.

The midfielder has made just five starts from his 12 Premier League appearances and has one goal so far.

O'Riley got off to the worst possible start as he sustained a serious ankle injury just minutes into his debut during a League Cup match against Crawley Town.

The Denmark international underwent surgery and missed the next eight Premier League matches before returning ahead of schedule and netting the winner from the bench against Manchester City last November.

It looked to be the moment that would kick-start his career with the Seagulls but after sporadic appearances his last start came in the 2-0 win at Ipswich last January.

Since then O'Riley played the second half of the painful 7-0 loss at Nottingham Forest followed by a late appearance from the bench in the 2-1 win against Chelsea.

Last season at Celtic, he made 50 appearances for Brendan Rodgers's team and scored an impressive 19 goals and 18 assists.

Injuries, adapting to Fabian Hurzeler's demands and stiff competition for places at Brighton have slowed his progress. So, just where does that leave O'Riley at Brighton and how does he fit in?

Hurzeler's preferred formation is a 4-2-3-1 with Carlos Baleba and then one of Jack Hinshelwood, Yasin Ayari, Mats Wieffer, or Diego Gomez playing in the deeper midfield roles.

Yankuba Minteh and Kaoru Mitoma are first choice on the flanks with either Danny Welbeck or Joao Pedro up top.

That leaves O'Riley battling for that attacking midfield role with the hugely impressive Georginio Rutter. Julio Enciso was also a contender for the No 10 spot but moved on loan to Ipswich last January.

Enciso's exit created a bit of extra room for O'Riley but, so far, Georginio – a £40m record signing from Leeds United – has proved impossible to shift.

Physically, Georginio is probably in a better spot than O'Riley at the moment and his performances on the pitch have impressed Hurzeler.

Georginio has eight goals so far, links the play and importantly for Hurzeler, performs his defensive duties to the letter. At the moment he does all aspects of what is expected from the specialist position.

It was always going to be tough for O'Riley to immediately replicate his form from Celtic to Brighton and injuries have made that more problematic.

But the 25-year-old can still play a key role in the final stages of the season as Brighton push for Europe and the FA Cup.

O'Riley's reaction when Welbeck netted the winner in the 2-1 win against Bournemouth at the Amex Stadium caught my eye.

He was warming up on the touchline, as an unused substitute, but immediately celebrated and congratulated Welbeck. He may not be getting the minutes he wants at the moment but that can quickly change – as Adam Webster and Tariq Lamptey have proved.

O'Riley missed the FA Cup win at Newcastle due to a stomach bug and should be back in the matchday squad for Saturday's Premier League clash against Fulham.

Georginio perhaps showed a few signs of fatigue at Newcastle so don't be surprised if O'Riley has a role to play this weekend and for the rest of the season – he’s too good not to.