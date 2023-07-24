Moises Caicedo to Chelsea: Update on latest talks as Brighton midfielder drops hint about his departure

The Blues have been chasing the Ecuadorian international all summer and have so far seen two bids rejected by the Seagulls, the latest said to be worth £70million.
Brighton are holding firm on their valuation of their star man, asking the West London club to pay them close to £100m. Albion consider Caicedo to be as good if not better then Declan Rice, who was recently sold to Arsenal for £106m.
Both clubs are currently in the USA on their pre-season tours and faced each other in Philadelphia on Saturday night, with Chelsea winning an entertaining game 4-3.
Caicedo did not feature in the friendly and is reportedly unhappy with his employees for rejecting Chelsea’s initial approach. The 21-year-old has since removed the club’s name from his Instagram bio, as he looks to push through a move soon.
According to journalist Ben Jacobs, talks between Chelsea and Brighton will continue in Atlanta this week. Those in Caicedo’s camp expect a deal to be completed at some point in the next few days.
Caicedo joined Brighton from Independiente del Valle for £4m in 2021 and has gone on to make 53 appearances for the club, scoring two goals.
The box-to-box midfielder was one of Brighton’s best players last season as the club achieved their highest-ever top flight finish, qualified for Europe for the first time and reached the semi-final of the FA Cup.