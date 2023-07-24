NationalWorldTV
Moises Caicedo to Chelsea: Update on latest talks as Brighton midfielder drops hint about his departure

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is moving ever closer to a major transfer to Chelsea as talks continue between the two clubs this week.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:37 BST

The Blues have been chasing the Ecuadorian international all summer and have so far seen two bids rejected by the Seagulls, the latest said to be worth £70million.

Brighton are holding firm on their valuation of their star man, asking the West London club to pay them close to £100m. Albion consider Caicedo to be as good if not better then Declan Rice, who was recently sold to Arsenal for £106m.

Both clubs are currently in the USA on their pre-season tours and faced each other in Philadelphia on Saturday night, with Chelsea winning an entertaining game 4-3.

Caicedo did not feature in the friendly and is reportedly unhappy with his employees for rejecting Chelsea’s initial approach. The 21-year-old has since removed the club’s name from his Instagram bio, as he looks to push through a move soon.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, talks between Chelsea and Brighton will continue in Atlanta this week. Those in Caicedo’s camp expect a deal to be completed at some point in the next few days.

Caicedo joined Brighton from Independiente del Valle for £4m in 2021 and has gone on to make 53 appearances for the club, scoring two goals.

The box-to-box midfielder was one of Brighton’s best players last season as the club achieved their highest-ever top flight finish, qualified for Europe for the first time and reached the semi-final of the FA Cup.

