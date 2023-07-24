NationalWorldTV
Brighton fans tease Crystal Palace star following move to Galatasaray

Brighton & Hove Albion fans have taken to social media to tease former Crystal Palace star Wilfred Zaha as he closes in on a move to Galatasaray.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST
The winger arrived in Turkey last night (July 23) to enter ‘formal negotiations with the Süper Lig champions, after his Palace contract expired last month. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)The winger arrived in Turkey last night (July 23) to enter ‘formal negotiations with the Süper Lig champions, after his Palace contract expired last month. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
The winger arrived in Turkey last night (July 23) to enter 'formal negotiations with the Süper Lig champions, after his Palace contract expired last month. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The winger arrived in Turkey last night (July 23) to enter ‘formal negotiations with the Süper Lig champions, after his Palace contract expired last month.

The 30-year-old has spent the majority of his career at Selhurst Park and was reportedly offered a £200,000-a-week deal to stay in South London, but turned down the offer in search of a new challenge.

Fans of Palace’s arch-rivals Brighton took little time in rushing to the internet to mock Zaha for the move.

Albion Roar BHAFC, a twitter account with more than 8,000 followers, re-tweeted a video Zaha flying to Turkey and said: “Anything to avoid facing Joel Veltman again.”

Veltman and Zaha had a fascinating dual during Brighton’s 1-0 win over the Eagulls at the Amex Stadium back in March of this year, in which the Dutch defender came out on top.

Zaha played against Brighton 15 times in his Palace career, winning five games and scoring eight goals. Fans of the South London club will most fondly remember his double at the Amex in the Championship Play Off semi-final in 2013, which sent the club to Wembley, where they would go on to win promotion to the Premier League.

