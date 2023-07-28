NationalWorldTV
Moises Caicedo update: Chelsea make a fourth bid but start to consider other targets including midfielder wanted by Liverpool

Chelsea have seen a fourth bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected in the last 24 hours and are starting to consider other options.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 28th Jul 2023, 09:53 BST
The latest bid is Chelsea’s fourth of this summer having seen previous offers of £60m, £65m, and £70m all turned down by the Sussex side. The latest bid was £75m + £5m add-ons.  (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)The latest bid is Chelsea’s fourth of this summer having seen previous offers of £60m, £65m, and £70m all turned down by the Sussex side. The latest bid was £75m + £5m add-ons.  (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
According to the Athletic, the Blues saw their new proposal of £80m immediately rejected by Brighton. The Seagulls hope to keep hold of the 21-year-old and will not accept any bid under the £100m mark.

Negotiations remain ongoing at this stage between the two clubs, but owner Tony Bloom is unlikely to change his stance unless his valuation his met. Albion consider Caicedo to be as good if not better then Declan Rice, who was recently sold to Arsenal for £106m.

The Ecuadorian international also signed a new contract in March this year, after Brighton rejected approaches from Chelsea and Arsenal in January.

Caicedo is said to be keen on the move and personal terms will likely be agreed quickly. The midfielder is determined to seal the move to Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea are the only club now in pursuit of him.

However, the West London side may now consider other options if a price cannot be agreed soon. Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, who is wanted by Liverpool, is said to be being monitored by the Chelsea hierarchy.

