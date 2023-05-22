And Brighton striker Evan Ferguson was named star man while Stefan Ortega, Bryan Mbuemo & Aleksandra Mitrovic also make the team.

On Ferguson, Redknapp said: “My star man this week, Evan Ferguson. I know he’s still so young so I don’t want to put pressure on the lad, but what a player he could develop into. To me, I think he’s got everything you’d want in a striker.

"He strikes a great ball and he just looks like a natural goal scorer. For the first goal, the way he shifted the ball out his feet and got a powerful low shot away, it reminded of Alan Shearer. I can’t wait to watch more of this fella.”

Evan Ferguson celebrates with teammate Alexis Mac Allister after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton FC at American Express Community Stadium on May 21, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Harry Redknapp’s Team of the Week:

Stefan Ortega (Manchester City)

Matty Cash (Aston Villa)

Yerry Mina (Everton)

Ben Mee (Brentford)

Renan Lodi (Nottingham Forest)

Bryan Mbuemo (Brentford)

Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa)

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Evan Ferguson (Brighton)*

And on his other picks he said: “In goal, I’m picking Stefan Ortega. He doesn’t play much but every time he’s called upon, he never lets his side down. He had a good game against Chelsea and made a few nice saves. He’s comfortable and composed with the ball at his feet, a typical City keeper. It shows how important a good back-up keeper is!

“Matty Cash had a good game at Anfield. That Liverpool left hand side is so dangerous with the likes of Robertson and Diaz linking up, but Matty performed well. This lad is always full of energy, and you know what you’re going to get from him.

“Yerry Mina has made such a difference to this Everton side and was a colossus against Wolves. He was blocking shots, putting his body on the line, a really dominant centre-half performance. He’s always such a threat from set pieces and what a vital goal that could be in Everton’s season. I fancy them to stay up now.

“I’ve always liked Ben Mee; he’s been such a great signing for Brentford. It wasn’t a typical Brentford signing but it’s been a masterstroke. He was superb against Spurs, making some vital blocks and clearances in what was a brilliant win.

“Renan Lodi has been a great signing for Forest, he was excellent against Arsenal. This lad is a Brazilian international, they don’t hand caps around for nothing! He’s got a lovely left foot and has real quality when he pushes forward. He dealt with Saka very well, I don’t think he got past him all game.

“Bryan Mbuemo is back in my side this week and rightly so, a fantastic performance against Spurs. He’s been playing so well of late and those two goals he scored were typical of him. Great pace and direct running, with two lovely foot footed finishes. Brentford have had such a good season, and with the likes of Mbuemo in this form, you can see why.

“Lucas Paqueta was exceptional against Leeds. Everything this fella does oozes class and quality and I thought he was the best player on the park. His assist for the third goal was just fantastic, the way he rolled the ball with his feet was lovely. It’s taken some time for him to fully settle but what a player West Ham could have here.

“Next to him another Brazilian, Douglas Luiz. It was a typically dominant performance from him at Anfield. He’s been in my side quite a few times this season, his performances since Emery took over have been superb. What I like about him is that he does a little bit of everything. He’s so composed with the ball at his feet, but he can also put his foot in and make challenges when required. He’s a top midfielder.

“I’m a big fan of Morgan Gibbs-White and he makes my side again. I’ve always loved watching these sorts of players, Morgan has so much quality with the ball at his feet. I know he was a player that people had big hopes for when he was younger and you can see why, he sees things on the pitch that a lot of players wouldn’t.

“Aleksandar Mitrovic was back in the Fulham side, and he’s back in my side as well! It was a good game of football at the Cottage with plenty of chances and goals. Mitrovic took his two very well, his header for his second was a typical goal for him. He’s so strong and powerful in the air, he meets the ball with such aggression. There’s not many better in this league than this lad when he’s at his best.”