The family and local community-focused roadshow will travel 800 miles, making 10 stops across 43 days, beginning on May 21 in Sheffield and finishing on July 2 in London – just a few days before the tournament’s opening match at Old Trafford.

As the Women’s EURO draws closer, organisers are aiming to inspire more communities, particularly young people and families, to encourage them to get involved in the biggest European women’s sport event in history.

The schedule includes visiting each of the tournament’s nine host cities, Brighton & Hove, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield, Southampton, Trafford and Wigan & Leigh, where fans will be able to watch some of the best players in the world compete at a local stadium.

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 has announced plans for its free national roadshow that will showcase the best of football, fitness and music, providing families, fans and those that are yet to experience football with the opportunity to get involved in an unmissable tournament. Picture by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The additional tenth stop will be at Elland Road, Leeds ahead of England Women’s friendly against Netherlands on June 24.

Full details of the route and timings are available at thefa.com/WEURO2022Roadshow.

The UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Roadshow, supported by the BBC, demonstrates the scale and importance of this summer’s event and is part of a wider drive to introduce new fans to the women’s game to create a lasting legacy for women’s football – a key focus for UEFA Women’s EURO 2022.

The free roadshows will offer visitors an introduction to football, with a chance to learn new football skills and tricks as well as try matchday presenting and interviewing in a special TV studio.

Featuring live music from local artists and a showpiece football pitch, alongside the opportunity to get a picture with the trophy itself, each event will provide a variety of fun for all the family.

Additionally, there will be lots of exciting opportunities to meet legends from the women’s game, take part in interactive challenges and find out more about getting involved in grassroots football, the tournament, and how to purchase tickets.

Former England international Faye White, who captained the Lionesses at two Women’s EURO championships, said: "UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 is going to be massive, unlike anything we’ve ever seen before so it’s fantastic to see opportunities for everyone to get involved and show their support.

"The roadshows are a fun way for families to try new skills, learn about the tournament and experience the women’s game at the very highest level."

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament director, Chris Bryant said: "The UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Roadshow is a huge part of our commitment in ensuring that everyone can feel connected to this special tournament.

"As we head towards the opening match in Trafford, excitement across the country is growing, so it’s great to be able to provide an opportunity for communities to join each other in supporting their local area and celebrating the women’s game.

"We want to appeal to everyone, whether that be your regular football fan, or someone that has never given it a go before! Each Roadshow event will offer a chance to learn about the tournament in a fun environment, whilst trying out a few different skills from playing to presenting and with live music thrown it, they promise to be a great free day out for all the family."

Tournament organisers are also developing a series of exciting digital challenges as part of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Roadshow. The online challenges that will be launched on May 17 will provide people with a fun way to get involved and show their support for the tournament.