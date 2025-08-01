Brighton and Hove Albion have signed defender Sean Keogh from Dundalk FC

All the latest transfer news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton have signed defender Sean Keogh from Dundalk FC for an undisclosed fee, that’s said to be a six-figure sum.

The 19-year-old defender will link up with Shannon Ruth’s under-21 squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth said, “We’re really pleased to have signed Sean. He’s got a lot of the attributes and qualities we look for in our young players and we’re looking forward to seeing how he develops in our set-up this season.”

Keogh joined the current League of Ireland First Division leaders in the summer of 2023 and was 17 when he signed his first professional contract in August 2024.

He has scored two goals in 38 appearances for Dundalk and has won four caps for the Republic of Ireland under-19s.

Dundalk boss delighted for Sean Keogh

Dundalk boss Ciaran Kilduff said last week to the Irish Independent: “He got a great opportunity and we’re not going to stand in his way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s good for all parties. They’re just trying to iron out the finer details with him, but I’ve never had a day’s problem with Sean and if something comes in as attractive as Brighton and the way they’ve went about it, contacting the club and I’ve had first-hand conversations with them, I’m delighted for him and proud of him.

“When an opportunity comes like that, once the club is looked after which I believe we were, there’s no issue.

"I’m delighted for the kid. He has served me so well and he has served the lads so well. He owes us nothing, so I think we all wish him well.”

For you latest Albion read: Why I believe Brighton star Jan Paul van Hecke will not go to Newcastle or Tottenham – this summer at least