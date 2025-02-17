New Julio Enciso injury update from Paraguay team doctor as Ipswich Town timescale given for Brighton ace
Brighton loan Julio Enciso will have an MRI scan following a knee injury sustained while playing for Ipswich Town against Aston Villa last Saturday.
The Paraguay international, who joined the struggling Tractor Boys last month, hobbled off after just 17 minutes of 10-man Town’s determined 1-1 draw at Villa Park.
Enciso left the pitch in tears, prompting fears of a lengthy spell on the sidelines. After the match, Town boss Kieran McKenna said: “Julio is down the side of his knee, so we'll have to wait for assessment," revealed McKenna.
This morning, Dr. Osvaldo Insfrán, doctor of the Paraguayan National Team, told D10: “He felt a stitch in his knee, now he has 48 hours of rest and on Tuesday he will undergo an MRI to determine the injury.”
Dr Insfrán was reluctant to provide a hasty diagnosis until the scan, but the report added: “according to information coming from England, the injury would not be serious… and a more complete report will be available this Tuesday.”
Brighton and Enciso will be cautious as in 2023 the South American had two operations on his knee and was out for more than six months after he tore his meniscus in his left knee during training.
Enciso, 21, is due to return from his loan at Portman Road in the summer and is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2026. He signed for Brighton in 2022 from Paraguay outfit Club Libertad for around £8m. He has made 57 first team appearances for Brighton with five goals and six assists.
Ipswich Town are third from bottom in the Premier League and are fighting to avoid the drop. McKenna’s men are next in action this Saturday against Tottenham at Portman Road.
Tractor Boys boss McKenna said: “It’s football and football at the highest level and the challenge that we’re facing, some good days, some days that don’t go your way.
“But most important is how you take on the challenge every day and how you take on the challenge every week.
“The last three months has certainly been that and I think the next three months is going to be a lot of the same things – with hopefully more good days than bad.”
