Newcastle's predicted XI against Brighton: Eddie Howe to give new £38m man his first start for the club

Newcastle take on Brighton at the Red Bull Arena in New York this evening in both team’s final pre-season games in the States.

The two sides have been taking part in the Premier League Summer Series across the pond as part of their preparations for the 2023/2024 season. The Magpies have drawn both of their previous friendlies, entertaining the crowd in Philadelphia with a 3-3 draw against Aston Villa and coming back from behind to tie 1-1 with Chelsea at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Eddie Howe has used the trip as an opportunity to bed in new signing Sandro Tonali, after the Italian midfielder joined from A.C. Milan for £55m earlier this month. At the start of this week, Newcastle made their second signing of the summer, welcoming winger Harvey Barnes into the squad after he completed his £38m move from Leicester.

Barnes is likely to be a replacement for talented winger Allan Saint-Maximin, as the Frenchmen is expected to complete a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli in the coming days.

Other then that, the only first-team regulars not expected to feature in tonight’s game against Brighton is Nick Pope and Joe Willock, who have both been carrying injuries since the end of last season and are yet to feature.

Here is how SussexWorld expect Newcastle to line-up at the Red Bull Arena this evening.

Goalkeeper: Martin Dúbravka

Right-back: Kieran Trippier

Centre-back: Sven Botman

Centre-back: Fabian Schär

Left-back: Dan Burn

Centre-mid: Elliot Anderson

Centre-mid: Sandro Tonali

Centre-mid: Bruno Guimaraes

Right-winger: Miquel Almiron

Striker: Alexander Isak