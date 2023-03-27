Brighton & Hove Albion’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with head coach Antonio Conte.

The Italian has left Spurs by mutual consent after 16 months in charge.

His assistant Cristian Stellini has been named as interim head coach for the rest of the campaign.

The 53-year-old branded his players ‘selfish’, and savaged the club’s culture, in the wake of Tottenham’s 3-3 draw at relegation-threatened Southampton in their last league game before the international break.

The north London club are fourth in the Premier League, but have been knocked out of all cup competitions.

In a statement posted on Tottenham’s website, chairman Daniel Levy said: “We have ten Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place. We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our club and amazing, loyal supporters.”

Here’s who could be the next man in charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, courtesy of Paddy Power.

2 . Julian Nagelsmann - 15/8 Julian Nagelsmann is the bookies' early favourite to take the job at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 35-year-old was appointed by Bayern Munich in 2021 for a world record managerial transfer worth €25 million, making him the most expensive manager ever. He won the Bundesliga title in his debut season, but was dismissed by Die Roten last Friday [March 24] Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

3 . Mauricio Pochettino - 3/1 Is a return to north London on the cards for Mauricio Pochettino? The 51-year-old most recently managed Paris Saint-Germain - where he won Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Trophée des Champions - but is most-remembered for his five years at Tottenham Hotspur. The ex-Argentina international took Spurs to the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2018/19, and guided them to a second-placed Premier League finish in 2014/15 Photo: KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

4 . Oliver Glasner - 5/1 Oliver Glasner guided German club Eintracht Frankfurt to UEFA Europa League glory in 2021/22, defeating FC Barcelona and West Ham United en route to the final. The Austrian took Die Adler to the round of 16 of this season's UEFA Champions League, where they were comprehensively beaten over two legs by Serie A champions-elect Napoli Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images