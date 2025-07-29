Norwich City plot bold move for Brighton ace after Ranger success

Brighton winger Abdallah Sima is a reported transfer target for Championship club Norwich City.

Sima scored in pre-season for Brighton against Coventry City last Saturday but is not expected to be part of Fabian Hurzeler's first team plans this season.

The Seagulls brought the Senegal international from Slavia Prague in 2021 for around £7m but he's yet to make a competitive first team outing.

He has had loans at Stoke City, Angers, Rangers and Brest and almost joined Greek club Olympiacos earlier this summer as part of the £30m deal that brought teenage striker Charalampos Kostoulas to Brighton.

Rangers failed attempt for Sima

Sima's most productive loan spell came in Scotland at Rangers where the Senegal international scored 16 times from 39 outings. Last season at Brest he netted 12 goals and claimed two assists.

Ranger were previously keen to make Sima's loan permanent but the two clubs were unable to reach an agreement.

The 24-year-old is contracted with Albion until 2026 and has a guide price of £10m. The Seagulls could well be open to a permanent move this window as they continue to trim their squad.

According to the Pink Un, Norwich are keen to bolster their attacking options with Sima ahead of the Championship campaign as the future of their star striker Josh Sargent remains uncertain.

Lewis Koumas of Liverpool is also another option for the Canaries.

