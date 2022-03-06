Pascal Gross reminds Graham Potter of summer contract dilemma as Brighton seek answers after Newcastle United

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Pascal Gross is out of contract this summer

It was Albion's fourth consecutive loss and they have shipped nine goals and scored just once in the process as they drop down to 13th in the standings.

It's an alarming slide in form for Graham Potter's team who have worryingly lost their defensive solidity and their cutting edge at the same time.

The possession stats remain good but at the moment Potter's team are doing little of note with the ball and struggling to contain teams without it.

When searching for positives following the defeat at Newcastle, you can point to a rare full 90 minutes for Danny Welbeck and also the consistent display of midfielder Pascal Gross. That's probably about it.

Gross often goes under the radar but his contribution to the team, the squad and the standards he sets in training is immense. Surprising perhaps that his contract is up this summer and there has been very little talk of a fresh one.

Much of Brighton's best play from midfield came through Gross and his delivery from set-pieces remains at the highest level.

Gross is not the answer to all of Potter's problems - far from it - but he is a member of the squad who can be 100 per cent relied upon.

Adam Lallana - for all his quality - continues to struggle with injuries and simply cannot be trusted to be a major player in the Premier League.

Enock Mwepu - a £23m summer signing from Red Bull Salzburg - has had a frustrating start to his Albion career and still needs time to adapt and Yves Bissouma has returned from the Afcon looking like a player who has his eyes firmly fixed on a summer exit.

Jakub Moder is a fine player and is the only Albion midfielder who has taken strides forward this season, while Moisés Caicedo is bursting with potential but asking him to dominate midfield battles from next season could be a stretch too far.

Gross may not be the player fans always look to but he remains consistent, reliable and knows the top level. That is not easy to replace - and Dan Burn's exit is a fine example of that.

Both Burn and Gross are often criticised by fans but sometimes you don't appreciate what you have until it's gone.

Gross is now 30 but of all the Brighton players he is one that continues to give value for money and it seems to make perfect sense to offer him a new deal.

The German was also the one Albion player who fronted up after the Newcastle loss and gave an honest assessment as to what went wrong at St James' Park.

"Very frustrating with the result and part with the performance as well," he said.

"The start we knew we needed to be ready from the start. They have a home game with 50,000 people you need to be ready for the intensity and what is coming for you.

"When you go 2-0 down it is difficult to come back from at this level.

"Possession is nice but in the end the scoreline is more important. They went 2-0 and that is all that matters.

"It is very difficult right now (to take a positive) we will go back and try to prepare for the next game as best can but right now it is very difficult.

"I know our team and I know the club. Four matches is a long time and we need to pick the pace up.

"The league is tough and when you want to win a game in this league, you need to be ready from the start until the end."