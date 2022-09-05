Pascal Groß reveals secret behind Brighton's superb start to the season

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With four wins from their opening six games, Albion find themselves fourth in the league – two points behind top-of-the-table Arsenal.

The Seagulls’ 5-2 win over Leicester on Sunday (September 4) epitomised what the team is about – with all their good qualities on show. Click here to see how we rated the players.

An argument could be made for any of the attackers or midfielders to be man-of-the-match.

Pascal Groß celebrates with Leandro Trossard and Moises Caicedo. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Speaking to reporters post-match, Groß – who notched an assist as he continued his fine start to the season – said the team is not focused on individuals.

“First of all, we lost three big players for the club and the team,” he said, referencing the departures of Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Neal Maupay.

“We train, everyday, hard. We train as good as we can.

“There’s no session where we waste time.

"We have unbelievable players who improve everyday. We improve as a team.”

Groß also highlighted the impact of the their manager, Graham Potter – whose stock has never been higher.

“We have a clear job to do with and without the ball,” the German international said.

"We know exactly what he expects from you as a person and as a team.

"It makes it easy for everyone.

"Everyone who didn’t make the team today I would have zero worries about.

“Different opposition can mean there’s a different way we want to play but the basic things remain the same."

However, Groß, 31, did reserve praise for two key players.

Alexis Mac Allister, who scored a brace and had a stunning strike disallowed, ‘has a lot of quality’, Groß said.

Another of the goal-scorers, Moises Caicedo, also came in for high praise.

“What can you say about Moises,” Groß said. “He is so so good.

"He wins balls. He is aggressive. He gets where other players don’t get and is improving all the time.

"Both of them doing unbelievable. Different type of players but very very good.”

On his own performances, Groß was asked if he thinks he’s ever had a such a good run of form.

He answered: "Not really, at this level.

"I’m in good form.

“I know exactly what my job is when we have the ball and against the ball.