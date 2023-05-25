Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Ilkay Gundogan delivered classy messages to Brighton followlng an entertaining 1-1 draw between the sides.

Newly crowned Premier League champions were given a guard of honour at the Amex before playing out a thrilling game, in which both sides played world class football.

Phil Foden opened the scoring for the treble-chasing visitors before Julio Enciso equalised with a stunning long-range strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guardiola – who was full of praise for Roberto De Zerbi before kick-off – didn't change his tune after the game.

Pep Guardiola was highly complimentary of Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton after the 1-1 draw at the Amex. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Speaking in his post-match press conference, he said: “The way they played was outstanding. To play a team who play in that way is so difficult. They have an incredible team. We did really well.

“They are a fantastic team in all departments. That’s why they are in the Europa league. It's well deserved.”

Meanwhile, Gundogan took to Twitter to share complimentary words about Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote: “1-1 in a very intense game. Congrats to @OfficialBHAFC on reaching the Europa League, they have been amazing this season, playing lovely football – respect what they are building there.”

Former Bayern Munich and Barcelona manager Guardiola said Brighton have style of play, which is ‘unique in the the world’.

“It belongs to them,” he said. “I saw the games against Man United in the FA Cup semi final and against Liverpool many times. And against Arsenal.

"They are very good. They have an incredible quality. Young players, experienced players. Brighton are in Europa league because they are exceptional, otherwise you cannot do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were able to control the ball for many times. We are humble enough to accept when other teams do really good things and they can beat you.

"They can overcome many moments. I told the players at half time they were exceptional because they are really good and you have to accept it.

"I said we needed stick with what we do and adjust a few things. I’m very pleased because I know how difficult it was.”

With FA Cup and Champions League finals coming up against Manchester United and Inter Milan, Guardiola said Brighton were the perfect team to play in preparation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We need these opponents to bring us to our maximum. It would be so damaging if we won games 3-0.

"Brentford will be the same. It can help us to maintain that level we will have to play at in the final.

“For sure Brighton are one of the top teams. They are exceptional. I admire them a lot.

"I am a spectator. When Brighton are on TV, I want to watch it. I enjoy watching it.”