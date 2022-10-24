Pep Guardiola issues warning to Chelsea as 'biggest test' Brighton await

Albion are still yet to win under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, with the Seagulls’ winless run stretching to five games after they lost 3-1 at the home of the Premier League champions on Saturday (October 22).

Despite winning, Guardiola said it had been a ‘tricky’ game and one that his City players were not used to.

Guardiola said: “It was one of the toughest games we can face because it is a type of game we are not used to. We don’t have men free, they play man-to-man so you have to play direct balls and make third man runs.

"It’s not the type of game we are used to, but in general we are happy with the points because its a tricky, tricky game.”

Erling Haaland continued his rich vein of scoring form for the Citizens, putting City 2-0 up before half-time, to take his overall tally for the season to 22 goals.

Brighton responded well in the second half, and grabbed a goal back early after the break through Leonardo Trossard, with the Belgium firing a low shot from the edge of the area past Ederson at his near post.

Despite pushing for an equaliser, all hopes of an Albion comeback were crushed with 15 minutes to go, when Kevin De Bruyne curled in a spectacular long-range effort from 30 yards out to secure all three points for City.

After the game, Guardiola said his players had felt how hard they had been pushed by Brighton throughout the 90 minutes.

The City boss said: “The first half was really good, in terms of our high pressing. In the second half, when we allowed them to play, they have a process that is outstanding for the way they play.

"I am a big admirer for Roberto and the way they want to play. The players knew it, we felt it in the locker room, how difficult it was.

"In the second half, Mahrez had a chance, which he normally does not miss, but that happens that’s football and then one minute later we concede a goal. In that situation when we concede a goal, the emotions are there and against a team it was difficult in that moment and they were better than us.

“Thankfully, Kevin gave a masterclass action and we could win the game.”

De Zerbi has been a big fan of City manager Pep Guardiola for a long time, describing the former Barcelona midfielder as ‘the number one coach in the world’ in Friday's press conference.

Guardiola was also complimentary of his Italian counterpart following Saturday’s game, stating he was a ‘big fan’ of the way he had set up his Albion side.

When asked about Brighton’s style of play, Guardiola said: “The holding midfielders are so close, they attract you and they play really well in the pockets, with good runners. They’re making extra passes in the final third, it is not arrive and cross, it’s an extra pass with Trossard, with March, with Mac Alister, with Caicedo.

"All of them have fantastic quality and that’s why we spoke a lot about this being the game to suffer. In the moments we did it and at the end we did it."

Since taking over from Graham Potter, De Zerbi has overseen three defeats and two draws in his opening five games, facing three (Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham) of the ‘big six’ clubs within that period.

De Zerbi and will face another of the Premier League heavyweights this weekend, when his predecessor’s new team Chelsea arrive at the Amex Stadium for a Saturday 3pm kick off.

Despite a poor run of results, Guardiola – who was one of the first to ring and congratulate De Zerbi after he was appointed Brighton boss - believes the 43-year-old will be a success in England, suggesting Potter’s Chelsea will find it difficult to play against them this weekend.

Guardiola said: “I like the way he [De Zerbi] plays. I'm a big fan of having the ball and to play, to play, to play and its the biggest example to do that.

"He’s faced a really tough schedule, to play at Anfield, against Tottenham, against us and the game against Nottingham Forest. In the first half, they played to win by three or four goals. So it’s just a question of time, but I'm pretty convinced it will impact the way they play.

