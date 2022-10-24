"We want to win" - Adam Webster looks ahead to facing Graham Potter's Chelsea

Potter was appointed Blues manager following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel at the start of September and is currently unbeaten since taking the role.

Saturday’s loss to Manchester City stretched Albion’s winless streak to five games, thanks to an Erling Haaland brace and sensational Kevin De Bruyne strike.

Leandro Trossard did manage to pull Brighton back into the game with a long-range effort making it 2-1 just after half-time, but it was not enough to stop a third defeat in four games.

De Zerbi has overseen three defeats and two draws since taking over from Graham Potter last month, seeing Albion slip from fourth to ninth in the Premier League table.

Despite the result and recent form, the Italian has been pleased with his sides’ performances, considering they had played three of the league’s ‘big six’ (Man City, Totteham and Liverpool) within this period.

Webster was also upbeat about Brighton’s current situation, stating he felt his teammates deserved more from the game against the current Premier League champions on Saturday (October 22).

The 27-year-old told BBC Sussex: “They had very few chances, but all of a sudden we found ourselves 2-0 down. I don’t remember them carving us open at all or even having any shots on goal in the first half.

“I think we found it tougher on the ball in the first half, we weren't as brave as we were in the second half. We limited them, but we still found ourselves 2-0 down.

“When things aren’t going for you, they are not going for you. At 2-1 we believed and Leo [Trossard] had a good chance, if he knocks that in its 2-2 and we would have fully believed we could have gone on and won the game.

"The performances in largely every game since the gaffer has come in have been really good. As frustrating as it is, it's all we can do and our luck will change.”

Up next, Brighton play Chelsea at the Amex Stadium this Saturday (October 29), welcoming back former manager Potter for the first time since he left the club in September.

Potter was appointed Blues manager on a five-year-deal – following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel – and is currently unbeaten since taking on the role.

The 47-year-old has led Chelsea to five wins and three draws in both the Premier League and Champions League, but Webster is confident if Brighton continue to play well, they can get a result against their former boss this weekend.