Pep Guardiola has ruled out a loan move for Cole Palmer, but hinted the Manchester City youngster may be sold before the transfer window closes.

The City manager made the comments following his side’s European Super Cup triumph over Sevilla, beating the Spanish side 5-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Palmer started the final in Athens and scored a well-placed header to bring last season’s treble winners back on level terms. The talented Mancunian also scored in this season’s Community Shield final, which City lost to Aresneal on pentlaites.

Despite the strong start to the season, question marks still remain about the 21-year-old’s future at the Etihad Stadium, with Brighton and West Ham strongly rumoured to be considering a loan move for the City academy graduate.

When asked post-match about Palmer’s future, Guardiola said: “I don't think a loan is going to happen. He's going to stay or he's going to be sold.”

Palmer has been a part of Pep Guardiola's first-team since the start of last season, but has found it difficult to get regular minutes in the Cityzens’ star-studded side, making 25 appearances in total, eleven of which were from the starting team.

The young winger was a pivotal member of the England Under-21 side that won this summer's European Championships.

Brighton are reportedly interested in discussing a permanent deal for Palmer, but it is unclear what fee City are likely to demand, or whether the player would consider leaving.

The Seagulls are currently in talks with Lille over a potential move for midfielder Carlos Baleba, as a replacement for Moises Caicedo, whilst also negotiating with Boca Juniors over a deal for left-back Valentin Barco.

West Ham have also been busy in the market recently, signing midfielders James Ward-Prowse and Edson Álvarez from Southampton and Ajax respectively for around £35m each.