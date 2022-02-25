Brighton boss Graham Potter backs Leandro Trossard to rediscover sparkling early season form

The Belgian international bagged three goals, and laid on an assist, before Albion's Boxing Day clash against to Brentford at the Amex.

Trossard went on to bag his fourth goal of the season, in spectacular style too, as the Seagulls ran out 2-0 winners.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has backed winger Leandro Trossard, pictured scoring against Liverpool, to rediscover his sparkling early season form. Picture by Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

But since then the 27-year-old has found goals hard to come by.

A hamstring injury and illness has set the Belgian back, and he has not started two of Albion's last three Premier League games.

The former Genk winger was named in the squad for Brighton's visit to Watford but he did not take to the field as the Seagulls secured a 2-0 victory.

Trossard was then named in the starting line up for Albion's trip to Manchester United but he was replaced after an hour by Steven Alzate as United ran out 2-0 winners.

The Belgian was dropped to the bench for the Seagulls' home game against Burnley, but did take to the action early in the second half.

The 27-year-old replaced Adam Lallana on 55 minutes but could not prevent Brighton from falling to a disappointing 3-0 defeat.

Ahead of Saturday's visit of Aston Villa, Potter said Trossard was close to returning to full fitness and backed the winger to get back to his best.

He said: "He has had a bit of illness and had some time off with that and that has been reflected in the last two or three games.

"In terms of managing him back up, he has had a lot of minutes over a long period of time, lots of international breaks and short breaks in terms of recovery time.

"He has been really important for us this season and I know how important he will be for the remaining games. I am looking forward to watching him play."