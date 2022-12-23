Predicted Brighton XI for Boxing Day clash against Southampton as two key players likely to miss out

Brighton return to Premier League action on Boxing Day when they make the short journey to the Saint Mary’s Stadium to play Southampton.

Albion have not played a league game in more than six weeks due to the 2022 World Cup taking place in Qatar, a tournament at which eight of their first team squad competed.

Before the international break, Brighton were starting to get to grips with new manager Roberto De Zerbi’s management style. Having not won any of his five games in charge (2Ds 3Ls), the Italian oversaw a memorable 4-1 over Graham Potter’s Chelsea and a dramatic 3-2 win away at Wolves.

Despite losing to Aston Villa in their final game before the World Cup, Brighton went into the break seventh in the table, five points off a Europa League qualification spot.

The Seagulls returned to competitive action this week when they faced a struggling League One side Charlton in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

It was a disappointing night for De Zerbi’s men, as they crashed out of the competition on penalties, losing 4-3 in the shootout following a goalless draw at the Valley.

The game saw the return of six of Albion’s international stars – including Leandro Trossard, Moises Caicedo and Tariq Lamptey.

De Zerbi and his squad now look ahead to their return to league action, when they face relegation-threatened Southampton on Monday, December 26.

The Saints are currently second bottom following a disappointing start to the season, leading to the sacking of long-serving manager Ralph Hasenhüttl.

The Austrian has been replaced by former Brighton player and Luton Town manager Nathan Jones, who will be overseeing his first game as Southampton boss against the side he spent five years playing for between 2000 and 2005.

For the trip to Southampton, De Zerbi will be without Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster, who both sustained knocks whilst taking part in a friendly against Aston Villa in Dubai two weeks ago.

Albion will also be without Alexis Mac Allister, as the 23-year-old continues celebrating with his Argentinian team-mates after they were crowned world champions in the Middle East on Sunday. Jakub Moder will also miss out, as he continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained in April.

Here is how SussexWorld predict Brighton to line-up against Southampton on Monday.

1. Solly March Solly March in action against Charlton. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

2. Robert Sanchez The Brighton number one did not play a minute for Spain at the World Cup, but is expected to return between the sticks for De Zerbi on Monday. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst Photo Sales

3. Tariq Lamptey Following an impressive World Cup display and man-of-the-match performance against Charlton in mid-week, now might be the time for Lamptey to make his first start in the Premier League this season. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

4. Lewis Dunk The Brighton skipper continues to be the first name on the team sheet and defended well against Charlton on Wednesday. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales