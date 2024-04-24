Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Journalist David Ornstein reported today (Wednesday, April 24) that Liverpool were negotiating with Feyenoord having made Arne Slot their ‘preferred choice’.

Ornstein said Liverpool are keen to show Feyenoord ‘total respect’ and are ‘also in contact with Slot’.

He added that the 45-year-old is ‘enthusiastic’ about the potential move, adding: “Still other candidates but Slot main target.”

Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly not the preferred option for the soon-to-be vacant Liverpool manager position. Photo: Shaun Botterill / Getty Images

Albion boss De Zerbi – who is contracted with Brighton until June 2026 – has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Anfield, especially after Xabi Alonso confirmed he was staying at Bayer Leverkusen next season.

Speaking to TalkSport, Brighton’s former Liverpool star Adam Lallana said: "It wouldn't surprise me [if De Zerbi goes to Liverpool]. I think all the clubs are looking at Roberto.

"In my eyes, he is one of the best coaches in the world. We will see. It's like a domino effect with these managers at the moment, managers are always under pressure wherever you go.

"I don't know if that puts you off going into that after, but that's just the world we live in.

"I think the [Liverpool] squad for whoever takes the job is amazing. The transition from the era when I was there, when you've got Salah, Mane, Firmino, Henderson, Gini — it's a different Liverpool now. It's exciting for whoever takes the job next, they can put their own stamp on it.”