Brighton have been linked with a move for Celtic teenage striker Daniel Cummings.

The talented youngster is yet to make a first team appearance in the Scottish Premiership but has impressed in the Lowland League with 18 goals so far.

Brighton are no strangers to picking the the brightest young talents and then developing them within their youth set-up. They rae reportedly keen on Cummings, who is out of contract this summer, but face competition from premier League rivals West Ham.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted: “West Ham and Brighton are both keen on signing 18 year old Celtic striker Daniel Cummings, with Celtic pushing for him to stay and sign new deal.

24 goals in 24 games this season for Cummings, out of contract in summer 2025.”

The Seagulls spent more than £200m in the previous transfer window and are not expected to be overly busy this month. They are however in the market for a central defender and pushed hard to sign teenage defender Vitor Ries from Palmeiras. Brighton’s final bid was said to be in the region of £25m but Ries opted to join Manchester City instead.

There could however be a few players moving away from the club this window as Fabian Hurzeler looks to trim his squad. Jakub Moder has been heavily linked with a £2m to Feyenoord and Julio Enciso and Evan Ferguson could depart on loan.

West Ham have been linked with Ferguson in this window and new Hammers boss Graham Potter gave the Republic of Ireland international his Brighton debut during his time on the south coast.

“We will negotiate what is important for him, what is important for his development, where he can improve the best and then we will make the decision together,” Hurzeler said on Ferguson’s future ahead of Brighton’s Premier League trip to Ipswich on Thursday.

“This decision should be what is best for the player and for the club. We sent (Facundo) Buonanotte, for example, to Leicester.

“We know that the Premier League is a very good league to improve, because it’s tough, it’s intense, especially for young players. It’s the perfect environment to adapt.

“In the end, they want to play for Brighton and we want them to play for Brighton. So, when they improve in the environment of the league where we are also playing, it’s always very helpful.

“So, that’s why I am not thinking about making the other teams better, it’s more about what is best for the player.”