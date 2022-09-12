"Really good guy" Graham Potter leaves current Brighton squad in a very good place - says interim head coach

Potter was announced as Chelsea manager on Thursday, leaving Crofts in charge of the first-team squad until a new head coach is found.

Crofts said: “I found out Thursday morning, I didn't envisage coming into the training ground and then taking training and being with the first team group, but football is football and now I'm ready to step in and help out in any way I can.

"It was a surreal day, but a great experience.”

Potter has taken coaches Billy Reid, Bjorn Hamberg, Ben Roberts and Bruno Saltor with him to Stamford Bridge – as well as analyst Kyle Macaulay.

Crofts worked under Potter as an U21’s coach, and said the 47-year-old and his staff were ‘good people’, who had a profound affect on his career and many others in the club.

Crofts said: “The staff came in and said there goodbyes and it was done in such a respectful way in terms of that farewell part and because of Graham and his staff were such good people.

"I think the way they left and said goodbye to all the people they worked with and built such good relationships with, it was a nice way to go, if there is a nice way to go.

Crofts has been named as interim head coach until the Brighton board name a new manager

"There were obviously a lot of emotions that came with that and I thought it was a really respectful way and we wish Graham and the staff all the success in their next chapter.

"I feel very lucky to have been working at the same football club as Graham for the last three years, along with his staff who I have been really really close with.

"I’ve probably learnt the most I have ever learnt in the game in the last year and that's a lot to do with Graham and his staff and what they have implemented on the pitch.”

In an open letter to the Brighton fans, Potter said he felt he had to "grasp a new opportunity" to join Chelsea and replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel.

Crofts believes while it was a shock to see Potter go, but said the 47-year-old deserved the opportunity for all his work on the south coast.

Crofts said: “I think it's a shock because it doesn't happen to often, that a Brighton manager goes to Chelsea, I think that's because of the work that Graham and his staff did and ultimately what the players delivered.

“It is a unique group in terms of what they have built and the characters and the relationships that are within the group. It's a special time at the club for so many different reasons.

"Graham and his staff going to Chelsea just sums up what was done. Whoever steps in next, will be coming into a proper club and such an exciting place to be at.

"Change is always going to happen at football clubs, you just don’t know what time that is and its how you adapt to the change.”