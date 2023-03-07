Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Rio Ferdinand makes Jose Mourinho claim about Roberto De Zerbi as Patrice Evra questions if Chelsea ‘hired the wrong manager’

Rio Ferdinand has revealed what Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana told him about Roberto De Zerbi.

By Sam Morton
2 minutes ago

De Zerbi has made an incredible start to life at Brighton after replacing Graham Potter in September - with European football next season a realistic possibility. Albion find themselves eighth on the Premier League table, seven points behind fourth-place Tottenham, with three games in hand.

Albion’s latest victory was a convincing one - putting four past struggling West Ham at the Amex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after the game on the Vibe With Five YouTube show, BT Sport pundit and Manchester United legend Ferdinand said he recently spoke to Brighton stars Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck.

Most Popular

“The way they spoke about this guy [De Zerbi], I've not seen them speak about a manager like it,” Ferdinand said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The last time I saw a player speak about a manager like this was when Mourinho was here. It was the Chelsea boys."

Patrice Evra, who was a guest on the show, asked if Chelsea hired 'the wrong manager', referencing Potter’s tough start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Ferdinand replied: "I don't know, they might have done. I don't know what's going to happen there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
BT Sport pundit and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand spoke to Brighton stars Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck about Roberto De Zerbi. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
BT Sport pundit and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand spoke to Brighton stars Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck about Roberto De Zerbi. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
BT Sport pundit and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand spoke to Brighton stars Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck about Roberto De Zerbi. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“This De Zerbi, they are saying he's the one. The detail he puts in, the players going on the pitch, knowing exactly what they've got to do.

“He can change stuff up, making players feel a million dollars."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

See also: Watch Brighton winger score magnificent goal for Belgian loan club Union SG in league victory

The great xG debate: How lethal are Brighton compared with Leeds, Chelsea, West Ham, Tottenham and Arsenal

Roberto De Zerbi has made an incredible start to life at Brighton after replacing Graham Potter in September - with European football next season a realistic possibility. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Roberto De Zerbi has made an incredible start to life at Brighton after replacing Graham Potter in September - with European football next season a realistic possibility. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
Roberto De Zerbi has made an incredible start to life at Brighton after replacing Graham Potter in September - with European football next season a realistic possibility. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Who will be playing European football next season? Analysing Brighton's chances against the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Fulham

Rio FerdinandBrightonDanny WelbeckJose MourinhoChelseaTottenham