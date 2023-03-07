Rio Ferdinand has revealed what Danny Welbeck and Adam Lallana told him about Roberto De Zerbi.

De Zerbi has made an incredible start to life at Brighton after replacing Graham Potter in September - with European football next season a realistic possibility. Albion find themselves eighth on the Premier League table, seven points behind fourth-place Tottenham, with three games in hand.

Albion’s latest victory was a convincing one - putting four past struggling West Ham at the Amex.

Speaking after the game on the Vibe With Five YouTube show, BT Sport pundit and Manchester United legend Ferdinand said he recently spoke to Brighton stars Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck.

“The way they spoke about this guy [De Zerbi], I've not seen them speak about a manager like it,” Ferdinand said.

“The last time I saw a player speak about a manager like this was when Mourinho was here. It was the Chelsea boys."

Patrice Evra, who was a guest on the show, asked if Chelsea hired 'the wrong manager', referencing Potter’s tough start to life at Stamford Bridge.

Ferdinand replied: "I don't know, they might have done. I don't know what's going to happen there.

BT Sport pundit and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand spoke to Brighton stars Adam Lallana and Danny Welbeck about Roberto De Zerbi. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“This De Zerbi, they are saying he's the one. The detail he puts in, the players going on the pitch, knowing exactly what they've got to do.

“He can change stuff up, making players feel a million dollars."

