Roberto De Zerbi said he cannot sleep after games, especially those in which his side have won.

The Albion manager is starting to get to grips with life in the Premier League, having overseen three wins on the bounce in all competitions and four in his last five league games.

Despite the recent success, De Zerbi told the media before Albion’s fixture with Leicester City that he struggled to sleep after winning games of football, instead spending the time re-watching and analysing the footage of the match.

De Zerbi said: “I never sleep after the game. It’s worse when we win the game. When you win, I have more pressure. When you lose, you can improve, you can understand where you made a mistake.

"When you win, everything is clear, all people smile. To smile is dangerous because it is possible you can be more relaxed. Football is not like this. The most important thing in football is the next game, not the last game.”

Albion have risen to sixth in the league table after they demolished EFL and FA Cup holders Liverpool 3-0 at the Amex Stadium last Saturday (January 14).

A victory at the King Power Stadium would take the Seagulls up to fifth, just five points off a Champions League qualification spot.