Roberto De Zerbi announces who will start in goal for Grimsby FA Cup tie

Roberto De Zerbi has announced that Robert Sanchez will start in goal for Brighton’s FA Cup tie against Grimsby Town.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:28 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 16:25 GMT

Albion face the League Two outfit at the Amex Stadium on Sunday, March 19, in an attempt to book a trip to Wembley and third-ever semi-final appearance in the club’s history.

De Zerbi had previously dropped the Spanish international for Jason Steele in Brighton’s 4-0 victory over West Ham on March 4, after the 25-year-old had started 59 of the 60 prior league games.

Steele, who had previously started all of Brighton’s EFL and FA Cup games, has kept two clean sheets in the three league games he has played since taking Sanchez's spot.

Steele, who had previously started all of Brighton’s EFL and FA Cup games, has kept two clean sheets in the three league games he has played since taking Sanchez's spot. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
But now the pair will swap roles, as Sanchez is in line to start between the sticks for Sunday’s cup game.

Brighton have the chance to book their place in the final four and a trip to Wembley with victory on Sunday against the lowest ranked side left in the competition.

Grimsby, fifteenth in League Two, have been this season’s biggest giant-killing story. The Mariners have beaten five teams above them in the footballing pyramid, including wins against Championship outfit Luton Town and then Premier League side Southampton to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1939.

The Brighton boss will not be in the dugout for the second time this season, having picked up another booking in Brighton’s 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, March 15.

Albion have only reached the semi finals twice in their history – winning one (1983) and losing the other (2019).

