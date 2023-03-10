Roberto De Zerbi has claimed his Brighton side can ‘write the new history of the club’ as they continue their attempts to qualify for Europe.

Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday, seven points of fourth-placed Tottenham, with three games in hand.

Albion, currently eighth in the league table, have never played in Europe before. Following Manchester United’s EFL Cup triumph, it is likely the Seagulls would only need to finish in the top six to qualify for one of UEFAs three major competitions – Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

De Zerbi said his side dreamed of playing in Europe and welcomed the ‘nice challenge’ presented to them.

The Italian said: “We hope, we have a dream. I think we know very well we can write the new history of the club and for us it’s very important and very nice challenge.

"We know it’ll be very difficult but a game against Leeds is very difficult. We know what to expect but also have the quality to win. I think now we have a complete squad with many young players progressing and we are stronger.”

De Zerbi’s men are well positioned to achieve this dream, having won seven of their ten games so far in 2023 and losing just once this calendar year, in a 1-0 defeat to fellow surprise package Fulham at the Amex Stadium.

The run of results has given Brighton 38 points after 23 games, a record for the club in the top division, as well as helping them to book a place in the FA Cup quarter-final.

When asked for the secret to Albion’s fine form, De Zerbi said: “It’s not for the coach, it’s from the quality of players. I’ve been speaking about the people and the players.