Roberto De Zerbi has 'forgotten' about Chelsea result ahead of Wolves game

The Italian saw his Albion side dismantle Graham Potter’s Chelsea 4-1 at the Amex Stadium, thanks to strikes from Leonardo Trossard, Pascal Gross and two own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah.

It was De Zerbi’s first win as boss since taking over from Potter, who left the club to become Blues head coach in September, taking them on a nine game unbeaten streak before his return to the south coast last weekend.

Despite the result being a memorable one for many Seagulls supporters, De Zerbi admitted he had already forgotten about the game.

The 43-year-old said: “Sincerely I have already forgotten the last game because I feel if we want to become a great team we must be focused only on the next game.

"Tomorrow we play against Wolves – a good team. They have very good players. Moutinho, Neves etc. I think if you want to be a great team you must win another game. Football is beautiful because what you did in the last game is not important. It’s more important what you do in the next game. I want all players to think the same way.”

This Saturday, Albion face a manager-less Wolves team struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League table, having won two of their first 13 games this season.

Their form led to former head coach Bruno Large losing his job in September and caretaker boss Steve Davies overseeing the last five games, winning one.

Davies will also be without the explosive firepower of Diego Costa, after the controversial striker was sent off in injury time for attempting to headbutt Brentford defender Ben Mee.

Despite their slow start to the season, De Zerbi is still wary of the threat that Wolves possess to his team.

De Zerbi said: “Diego Costa is still a very good player. I’m happy he can’t play but, I repeat, Wolves are a good team and we have to be alert in every position of the pitch – when we attack and defend.

"Traore is a good player – Moutinho, Neves – they’re a good team. All games are tough in the Premier League and we have to think what we can do to win the game and play well. To show our ability and quality.”

