Moises Caicedo's classy message to 'dangerous' teammate after Chelsea triumph

The Ecuadorian left-back played a starring role in Albion’s 4-1 dismantling of Chelsea last Saturday, seeing his low-driven cross deflected in off Trevoh Chalobah for the Seagulls’ third goal of the afternoon.

The result gave Roberto De Zerbi his first win as Brighton manager, at the sixth time of asking, since taking over from his predecessor Graham Potter, who was opposing dugout for the game, witnessing his first loss as Chelsea manager after ten games in charge.

Caicedo, who is the international teammate of Estupiñán, said: “The truth is in every game he has played he has shown why he is here.

“I feel very good for him, very happy, because he is doing really well in matches – and during the week [in training] as well.

“He is a very dangerous player on the flanks but he also knows how to defend well and I have a good understanding with him.”

Estupiñán was a Potter signing in this summer’s transfer window, joining from Villareal in a deal which cost the club around £16 million, with the player signing a five-year deal.

The defender had been a feature of the La Liga team’s defence for the last two seasons, having previously been a Watford player since 2016.

However, Estupiñán did not play a single minute of football for the Hornets in four years, instead impressing on loan spells at Almeria, Mallorca and Osasuna.

The 24-year-old started all of the games in the Yellow Submarines’ historic run to the Champions League semi-final this year, when they dumped out European heavyweights Juventus and Bayern Munich along the way to final four, before being knocked out themselves by Liverpool.

Estupiñán scored an own-goal at Anfield during that semi-final, but his qualities and performances had attracted the interest of a number of clubs across the continent, leading to Albion securing the exciting full back’s signature on August 16.

Following a substitute appearance at West Ham, Estupiñán made his full debut for the club in Albion’s 1-0 home win over Leeds and has gone on to make a further eight league appearances, six of which have been as a starting player.

His new manager has spoken highly of him since he arrived at the club in September, calling the left-back a ‘rough diamond’ in one of his first press conferences.

When asked how he would polish said diamond, De Zerbi said: “Giving him trust, giving him the chance to make mistakes.

“And, of course, giving him the chance to play. In Italy, we talk about a lot about young players, how they have to improve, how they have to grow.

"But the only way to develop young players is to risk and give them the chance to play on the pitch. They can only mature on the pitch.”

Following his stand-out performance against Chelsea, De Zerbi said Estupiñán was playing well and had the potential to become a ‘great player’ in European football.

The Italian said: “He played very well, he has a big potential, he needs more confidence and when he can find the mental stability, he can become a great player for us and for the European market.”

Estupiñán is likely to play a major role in Albion’s next three games against Wolves and Aston Villa in the league and Arsenal in the third round of the EFL Cup, but will also one eye on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which begins in 17 days.