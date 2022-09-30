Roberto De Zerbi outlines his most important Brighton players are he prepares for first game in charge against Liverpool

The Italian was appointed as Graham Potter’s replacement twelve days ago, but has not been able to meet the full squad until today, due to the international break.

However, the 47-year-old said in his first press conference that he had watched and studied many of the players on tape and is confident he can implement his style of football into the Brighton side.

De Zerbi received a lot of praise for the possession-based, attacking football his Benevento and Sassuolo sides played when he was managing in Italy.

De Zerbi said: “I have spoken a lot of times with the defenders, [Lewis] Dunk, [Joel] Veltman and [Adam] Webster. They for me are the most important players in the squad, because from them we start, they start the build-up, they start us being able to dominate the game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 47-year-old believes players like Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster will be fundamental to getting his new side to play this way.

De Zerbi said: “I have spoken a lot of times with the defenders, [Lewis] Dunk, [Joel] Veltman and [Adam] Webster. They for me are the most important players in the squad, because from them we start, they start the build-up, they start us being able to dominate the game."

The new manager has also spoken to Solly March and Leandro Trossard, as he believes both can increase the number of goals they contribute to the team.

March has scored two goals in 148 Premier League games, while Trossard has found the net 20 times in a 106 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi was appointed as Brighton manager by Tony Bloom on Sunday (September 18)

De Zerbi said: "I have spoken with March as well, because for me Solly is a key player. I want him to understand why he will be important for me, I want him to have responsibilities that will help increase the number of goals, because I fully trust him.

"I have spoken with Trossard as well, the conversation was more or less the same as what I said to Solly.

“But I have spoken with Mac Allister and Caicedo on Thursday when they got back from their national teams. I have spoken with Welbeck, Estupinan, Lamptey and with the younger players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The day is long, 24 hours, so I have plenty of time to talk to the players, to talk about every single detail.”

De Zerbi will face a baptism of fire in first game as a Premier League manager, travelling to Anfield to face last season’s Champions League finalists Liverpool, in a 3pm kick off.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Italian was full of praise for tomorrow’s opponents and their manager Jurgen Klopp, but is confident that his Brighton side can pick up a positive result come full time tomorrow (October 1).

When asked about the Red manager, De Zerbi said: “He’s a great manager. He achieved great results with Dortmund and Liverpool, he has great personality, he’s a very smart man, charismatic and I am proud to play against him and his squad in that stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad