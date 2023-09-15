Roberto De Zerbi provides Evan Ferguson injury update ahead of Manchester United game

Brighton will be without Evan Ferguson for their trip to Manchester United on Saturday as the Irish striker continues to recover from a knee injury.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Albion forward pulled out of the Republic of Ireland squad for the recent international break, having picked up a knock in the 3-1 win over Newcastle, a game in which he scored a hat-trick.

The Seagulls had hoped the 18-year-old would recover before their trip to Old Trafford, but Roberto De Zerbi confirmed today his player was ‘not in the best condition’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

De Zerbi said: “Evan started yesterday with us. He is not in the best condition. We will see this afternoon and tomorrow morning.”

The Seagulls had hoped the 18-year-old would recover before their trip to Old Trafford, but Roberto De Zerbi confirmed today his player was ‘not in the best condition’. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

The Brighton boss will likely give Ansu Fati his Brighton debut, after the Barcelona wonderkid was signed on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

However, De Zerbi admitted he was unlikely to start the Spanish international, due to a lack of training with his new team-mates.

De Zerbi said: "Tomorrow during the game, or during the second half, but he can play. Logically after three or four training session to understand everything is difficult. But first he can show his quality and I don’t want to put any pressure on Ansu.”