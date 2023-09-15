Roberto De Zerbi provides Evan Ferguson injury update ahead of Manchester United game
The Albion forward pulled out of the Republic of Ireland squad for the recent international break, having picked up a knock in the 3-1 win over Newcastle, a game in which he scored a hat-trick.
The Seagulls had hoped the 18-year-old would recover before their trip to Old Trafford, but Roberto De Zerbi confirmed today his player was ‘not in the best condition’.
De Zerbi said: “Evan started yesterday with us. He is not in the best condition. We will see this afternoon and tomorrow morning.”
The Brighton boss will likely give Ansu Fati his Brighton debut, after the Barcelona wonderkid was signed on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day.
However, De Zerbi admitted he was unlikely to start the Spanish international, due to a lack of training with his new team-mates.
De Zerbi said: "Tomorrow during the game, or during the second half, but he can play. Logically after three or four training session to understand everything is difficult. But first he can show his quality and I don’t want to put any pressure on Ansu.”
Brighton face Manchester United on the back off a good start to the season before the international break. The Sussex side had won three of their first four games, scoring ten goals in the process.