Roberto De Zerbi will have Adam Webster and Adam Lallana available for Brighton’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers this Saturday (August 19).

Brighton begin life without Moises Caicedo at the Molineux Stadium in Gary O’Neil’s first home game as Wolves boss.

The Seagulls finally said goodbye to their talismanic midfielder earlier this week, after the Ecuadorian international was sold to Chelsea for a British transfer record fee of £115m.

So far, Albion have not missed the 21-year-old, having kicked off their season with a comfortable 4-1 win over newly-promoted Luton at the Amex Stadium.

The Brighton boss also confirmed that Tariq Lamptey was close to a return, having not been seen in a Brighton shirt since March of this year due to a knee injury. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Brighton were without Webster and Lallana for the Luton victory, but De Zerbi confirmed in his pre-match press conference that both players had recovered from their minor setbacks ahead of Saturday’s game.

The right-back was pictured in training this week and is expected to play for the under-21s today, with an expectation that he will be available for selection come September.

Midfielder Jakub Moder – who has not played competitively for more than a year – remains ruled out as the Poland international continues his recovery from a serious ACL injury.

O’Neil has a clean bill of health to choose from and will hope to secure his first win as boss of his new club, having been robbed of at least a point at Old Trafford on Monday.

Wolves lost 1-0 to Manchester United thanks to a Raphaël Varane header in the 75th minute, but were the better team for much of the game.

The boys in gold had a strong penalty shout turned down in injury time, after goalkeeper André Onana failed to collect a cross and collided with Sasa Kalajdzic in the box.

O’Neil said he was issued an apology by the PGMOL's Jon Moss after the game, but will be pleased with how his side played at the Theatre of Dreams, having been tipped by many to go down at the start of the season.

The Midlands club have had a torrid summer, the sales of key players Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez and lack of incoming transfers led to then manager Julian Lopentagui leaving the club.