Why Brighton and Manchester City might have to wait to sign Argentinian wonderkid

Brighton and Manchester City are both reportedly interested in signing Valentin Barco, but may have to wait until the winter before the Boca Juniors defender can join their club.

Reports emerged that the Seagulls were in negotiations with the 19-year-old, who was said to be keen on the move, whilst the Premier League champions were also considering a bid of around £8m to activate the left-back’s buyout clause.

Whoever signs Barco will likely have to wait until November before the talented Argentinian is available to play, as he is currently involved in the Copa Libertadores with Boca Juniors.

The red-haired teenager is seen as one of South America’s brightest young talents, being included in The Guardian's "Next Generation" list for 2021 and having his progress monitored by the likes of City and Juventus. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

The famous Argentinian side are currently in the quarter finals of the prestigious competition, facing their domestic rivals Racing Club in the last eight, with the final likely to be scheduled for three months time.

Barco’s delayed availability is unlikely to put Brighton off the deal, as they have a history of signing players for the future and gradually introducing them into the first-team.

Barco joined Boca at ten-years-old, having been recruited by the same scout who first spotted the likes of Carlos Tevez and Juan Roman Riquelme, becoming the fourth-youngest player to ever debut for the club in 2021. He has since made 20 appearances and scored 2 goals for the Argentinian outfit.