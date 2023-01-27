Roberto De Zerbi provides Moises Caicedo update amid Arsenal and Chelsea interest

Roberto De Zerbi believes Moises Caicedo is focused on playing for Brighton despite transfer interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Brighton boss also told the press he had spoken to Caicedo on Wednesday as a ‘farther, not a coach’ (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The Gunners saw a £60m bid for the midfielder rejected, a week after their London rivals had also seen a verbal £55m proposal turned down by the Seagulls.

Albion had reiterated that the 21-year-old is not for sale in the January window and De Zerbi is hopeful the player will be him until the end of this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Zerbi said: “He is a good guy. He is focused on Brighton. I hope he can stay with us until the end of the season. In my opinion that is the best solution for us. I can understand other big teams want Caicedo, Mac Allister, Mitoma and March."

Caicedo joined Albion in 2019 from Independiente del Valle and has two-and-a-half years left on his current deal.

The Brighton boss also told the press he had spoken to Caicedo on Wednesday as a ‘farther, not a coach’ and offered his views on a potential move away from the south coast.

De Zerbi said: "I spoke with him Wednesday and I told him my opinion. It's always difficult to change during the season, because you can find some more problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For our way it's important for him to stay with us for another four months. He's relaxed, he's a good guy.

"I spoke with him like a father, not a coach. I understand when a player has the possibility to change team and go to a very big team, but my job is to give the style of play but to give also advice for his career, his life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton had also been linked with Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko, who had played under De Zerbi whist he was manager at the Ukrainian club.

However, the Italian reiterated that he does not expect any more incomings or outgoings before the window closes on Tuesday (January 31).