Roma stabbing: Brighton victim arrives at Stadio Olimpico to hero's welcome

Two supporters of Brighton and Hove Albion were left with stab wounds after a robbery by a masked gang in Rome.

The attack reportedly happened around midnight in the via Cavour area on Wednesday (March 6) – a day before Albion were due to face Roma at the in the Europa League.

One of the victims was pictured in crutches, upon his arrival, at the Stadio Olimpico before a video emerged of him receiving a heart-warming reception from fellow fans in the away end.

Brighton and Hove Albion have been in touch with the victims and have been supporting them after the attack, which happened as the fans were leaving a bar. The victims have also been supported by English police liaisons and the British Consulate.

Joey Thorpe was attacked by the group moments before his friends were stabbed and robbed.

The 27-year-old from Portslade said: “I was walking down the street from the pub, just casually. We were not chanting or anything. We were jumped from behind by about six guys in balaclavas, all dressed in black.

"They were kicking me in the head, my ribs, in the arms, legs – literally everywhere.

Two supporters of Brighton and Hove Albion were left with stab wounds after a robbery by a masked gang in Rome on Wednesday night. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“It all happened very quickly, I didn’t even see it coming. First thing I remember was being on the floor, trying to cover up whilst they are kicking and punching me.