'Setbacks' - Adam Webster issues worrying injury update ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham

Brighton defender Adam Webster has admitted his huge frustration at his latest injury setback.

Webster, 26, has not featured for Brighton since they lost 2-0 at Manchester United two months ago.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Bristol City man was originally diagnosed with a groin injury following the defeat at Old Trafford but Webster's comeback has been further hindered by a calf problem.

Adam Webster has not played for Brighton after sustaining an injury during the 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford two months ago

The centre back had been pencilled in for a return after the international break but last Saturday's match against Norwich arrived too soon.

Albion have missed his defensively solidity and his ability to bring the ball out from the back and instigate the attacks.

Graham Potter's team have collected just one point from the seven Premier League matches he has missed. His injury also came shortly after fellow defender Dan Burn was allowed to leave for Newcastle in a £13m deal.

It left Potter short of options at the back and saw them concede 13 goals from six matches. Last Saturday aganst basment side Norwich was Albion's first clean sheet since their 2-0 win at Watford on February 12.

“I’ve set a few dates from this injury and had a couple of setbacks," said Webster.

“Obviously I didn’t meet those dates so it became even more frustrating for me.

“I think now it is just about taking it day by day and just seeing how I am improving each day.

“Hopefully it won’t be too long but I don’t really want to put a date on it any more.

“I’ve had a couple of setbacks and I don’t want that to happen again.”