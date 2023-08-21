"Smart player' - Brighton replace Moises Caicedo with former Chelsea midfielder

Billy Gilmour has been heavily praised by his boss Roberto De Zerbi following a commanding display for Brighton in their 4-1 win over Wolves on Saturday.

The midfielder started his first game of the season for the Albion at Molineux, as he and his team-mates comfortably dispatched of the home side thanks to goals from Karou Mitoma, Pervis Estupinan and Solly March (2).

Gilmour re-payed the faith shown in him by De Zerbi and gave a controlled performance in the middle of the park alongside Pascal Gross. Post-match, the Brighton boss called the Scottish international ‘a smart player’.

De Zerbi said: “In midfield today we played Pascal Gross and (Billy) Gilmour. (Summer signing Mahmoud) Dahoud is a top player, but in the last year he’s only played nine games and he needs more time.

“Billy is a smart player. Incredible attitude and incredible behaviour. He plays like an old player, but he’s young and he’s improving a lot.

“In the beginning in my time at Brighton, now he’s a completely different player.”

Gilmour joined the Seagulls last summer from Chelsea for £7m and spent much of last season on the bench. The midfielder was playing behind the unbreakable duo of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, who were pivotal in helping the Sussex side achieve their highest-ever top flight finish and qualify for the Europa League.

The 22-year-old admitted his personal and professional life had been affected by the harassment he suffered from social media influencer Orla Melissa Sloan, who pleaded guilty to stalking Gilmour and England midfielder Mason Mount and harassing Ben Chilwell.

Speaking to the Athletic in May, Gilmour said: “I’ve had to be really, really patient. It’s been frustrating off the pitch, I can’t lie — you want to play. It’s been all about being patient, making sure I can control my emotions, not getting too high or too low.

“I wanted to go to a club where I’m going to try to play. It’s not worked out but I’m settling in, trying to work my way up. There are tough days, I can’t lie, but the team we’ve got is special.

“I can’t say if I’d stayed at Chelsea whether I would have played. I made my decision on what I knew was best at the time. I’m really enjoying it here. We’ve got a great team, a great manager, the staff are right behind us.”

With the Sloan case hopefully behind him, Gilmour can now focus on becoming a more prominent member of De Zerbi’s squad. The high-profile summer sales of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to Liverpool and Chelsea respectively has left a gap in Brighton’s midfield, providing more opportunities for the young midfielder to get minutes on the pitch.