"Not the Moises Caicedo I know” - Brighton and Chelsea fans react to £115m man's debut in West Ham defeat

Fans of both Brighton and Chelsea gave their opinions on Moises Caicedo’s debut for his new side in their 3-1 defeat to West Ham at the London Stadium.

Caicedo made his much-anticipated first appearance for the Blues following his £115m move from Brighton, a British transfer record fee, coming on in the 61st minute for Ben Chilwell. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Caicedo made his much-anticipated first appearance for the Blues following his £115m move from Brighton, a British transfer record fee, coming on in the 61st minute for Ben Chilwell.

However, the Ecuadorian international had a day to forget in East London, losing the ball eight times and committing two fouls before bringing down Emerson Palmieri in the box to concede a penalty in injury time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of fans took to Twitter to discuss the 21-year-old’s unusually poor performance, with one Brighton account posting: "This isn’t the Moises Caicedo that I know.”

Another was not so kind on their former player, writing: “Well done Moisés Caicedo giving away a penalty on his debut…We win once again, thanks for the 115 million Chelsea.”

A third user posted a photo of Caicedo praying at full-time on the pitch with the caption: "Moises Caicedo already praying that he was back at Brighton after losing to West Ham.”

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

The result means Mauricio Pochettino is still searching for his first win as Chelsea manager. The Argentinian admitted the penalty given away by Caicedo did have a negative impact on the team, but was adamant the midfielder would be a good player for the West London side in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pochettino said: "It was a very negative impact to the team. We played well in the first half and then it was difficult in the second half, we didn't find the right way to play and we did change the shape.

"He [Caicedo] was telling us he was ready, I think 30 minutes is good for him, there were many positive things and he is maybe disappointed but we need to move on and he will be a good player for us."

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp said after the game that Caicedo looked off the pace, but agreed with the Chelsea manager that the new signing would improve as the season went on.