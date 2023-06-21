NationalWorldTV
‘Something to be proud of’ – Bart Verbruggen reveals England ‘dream’ amid interest from Brighton, Burnley and Man United

Bart Verbruggen has revealed it is his ‘dream to play football in England’ amid rumours linking the highly-rated Anderlecht goalkeeper with moves to Premier League clubs Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley and Manchester United.
By Matt Pole
Published 21st Jun 2023, 13:49 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 13:50 BST

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Albion have beaten the Clarets and the Red Devils in the race to sign the 20-year-old.

The Italian said the Seagulls will pay ‘€20m’ for the sought after stopper, and the deal is expected to be completed ‘this week’.

Verbruggen is currently preparing for the Netherlands’ UEFA European Under-21 Championship campaign in Romania and Georgia, which kicks off this [Wednesday, June 21] evening against near-neighbours Belgium.

Bart Verbruggen has revealed it is his ‘dream to play football in England’ amid rumours linking the highly-rated Anderlecht goalkeeper with moves to Premier League clubs Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley and Manchester United. Picture by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty ImagesBart Verbruggen has revealed it is his ‘dream to play football in England’ amid rumours linking the highly-rated Anderlecht goalkeeper with moves to Premier League clubs Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley and Manchester United. Picture by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
And speaking ahead of Jong Oranje’s Group A opener, the goalkeeper said he was ‘proud’ to be linked with a move to England but admitted his current focus was on the Netherlands and the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Speaking to Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg, Verbruggen said: “I have always said that it is my dream to play football in England. Just the fact that I’m mentioned there is something to be proud of. But we are in Hotel Oud London in Zeist and my focus is here.

“I have very capable people who work for me. They know what they are doing and ask me the right questions when needed. But I am only concerned with the things that I myself influence. And at the moment that is the European Championship with the juniors.”

