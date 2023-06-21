‘Something to be proud of’ – Bart Verbruggen reveals England ‘dream’ amid interest from Brighton, Burnley and Man United

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Albion have beaten the Clarets and the Red Devils in the race to sign the 20-year-old.
The Italian said the Seagulls will pay ‘€20m’ for the sought after stopper, and the deal is expected to be completed ‘this week’.
Verbruggen is currently preparing for the Netherlands’ UEFA European Under-21 Championship campaign in Romania and Georgia, which kicks off this [Wednesday, June 21] evening against near-neighbours Belgium.
And speaking ahead of Jong Oranje’s Group A opener, the goalkeeper said he was ‘proud’ to be linked with a move to England but admitted his current focus was on the Netherlands and the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.
Speaking to Belgian outlet Het Belang van Limburg, Verbruggen said: “I have always said that it is my dream to play football in England. Just the fact that I’m mentioned there is something to be proud of. But we are in Hotel Oud London in Zeist and my focus is here.
“I have very capable people who work for me. They know what they are doing and ask me the right questions when needed. But I am only concerned with the things that I myself influence. And at the moment that is the European Championship with the juniors.”