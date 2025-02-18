Southampton v Brighton early injury news as 8 out and 4 doubts

Brighton travel to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Seagulls ran out 3-0 winners against Chelsea in their last match whilst Southampton suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth. Southampton remain rock bottom and are 10 points adrift of safety with 13 games to go whilst Brighton are 10 places higher and in the top half of the table following the latest set of results.

When the two sides met at Amex Stadium at the end of November, it finished 1-1. Kaouru Mitoma opened the scoring in the first half but Flynn Downes equalised just before the hour mark. Russell Martin was manager of Southampton at the time but Ivan Juric is in charge of the Hampshire club.

Brighton have a decent record against Southampton and haven't lost to them since December 2020. The last six meetings have ended with wins for the Seagulls and three draws. Below is the latest injury and team news from both camps.

Brighton injury news

Eight players were missing from the win against Chelsea last Friday. It is hoped that Fabian Hurzeler will share a positive injury update when he conducts his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to St Mary's Stadium this Saturday.

James Milner is making progress after missing the majority of the season due to a hamstring injury. He played the first three matches of the campaign but has been sidelined since then.

Club captain Lewis Dunk missed Brighton's last match due to a rib injury picked up in the FA Cup tie against the Blues. He was pictured in training in the gym this week which could suggest a return is in sight but following the performance of Adam Webster against Chelsea, Brighton can afford not to rush Dunk back.

Goalkeeper Jason Steele underwent surgery for an injury on his shoulder. Carl Rushworth was recalled and he along with Tom McGill are providing back-up to Bart Verbruggen so it is an area what Brighton can cope with.

Ferdi Kadioglu who was signed for £25m hasn't played since November because of a toe injury which required surgery. He's still about a month away from making a return. One player who won't make an appearance again this season is Igor Julio who is ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

Pervis Estupinan remains a doubt after missing the last three matches with a muscular injury. It's likely that Southampton will come too soon for the left-back with the FA Cup tie away to Newcastle United on March 2 a more realistic target. Solly March had spent more than a year out with an ACL injury but made a return to action at the end of December. A muscular injury has kept him out for the last three games and like Estupinan, Southampton is likely to be too soon for him.

Out: James Milner, Jason Steele, Ferdi Kadioglu, Pervis Estupinan and Solly March. Doubt: Lewis Dunk

Southampton injury news

Adam Lallana could potentially miss out on playing against his former club. He has a 'little problem' with his hamstring which forced him to miss their Southampton’s match. Ivan Juric said that Jack Stephens would begin training with the team again. He has been out for most of December and January, so they will be taking a cautious approach with him.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis limped off at half time in the win against Ipswich Town and missed the match against the Cherries too. The 23-year-old has only missed two league games this term and so he is important to the side.

Ryan Fraser, Ross Stewart and Flynn Downes are all expected to miss out. Fraser has been out since the end of January, missing the last three games. Stewart has endured an injury-hit spell since joining from Sunderland and hasn't played since the start of October.

Out: Ryan Fraser, Ross Stewart and Flynn Downes. Doubt: Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jack Stephens, Adam Lallana.