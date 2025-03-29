Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton and Nottingham Forest played out a dull first-half in their FA Cup quarter-final contest.

There were just three shots on goal in total in the opening 45 minutes at the Amex – which was full of careless errors, particularly by the Brighton players.

There was clear discontent among the home fans, who grew exasperated at some of the sloppy play on show.

Speaking on BBC One, host Gary Lineker said: "It wasn't the most compelling first-half."

Morgan Gibbs-White, of Nottingham Forest, has a shot saved by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Glenn Murray highlighted the impact of the international break – particularly for those who travelled to South America or Asia.

The former Brighton striker said: “There's a lot of players out there who are still on planes.”

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney – who questioned why Forest rested key players for the match – said: “It has been cagey and both teams are cancelling each other out.

"I want to see more tempo and more runs in-behind. That's what the game needs. It has been flat.”