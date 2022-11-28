Ghana fans and pundits have heaped praise on Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey after his impressive display against South Korea at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Lamptey made international debut for Ghana this Saturday (September 24) as a substitute in a friendly against Brazil

The African nation gave themselves a fantastic chance of qualifying for the knockout stages with victory in their second Group H game with a 3-2 victory at the Education City Stadium.

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Ajax's Mohammed Kudus gave the Black Stars a 2-0 lead at half-time, before being pegged back by two towering headers by Cho Gue-sung.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man-of-the-match Kudus then broke South Korean hearts with a winner in the 68th minute, all but ending their chances of getting out of the group stage.

The African nation gave themselves a fantastic chance of qualifying for the knockout stages with victory in their second Group H game with a 3-2 victory at the Education City Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite losing possession for South Korea’s first goal, Lamptey put in a strong performance from right-back, winning two of his three tackles made and recovering the ball five times for his team.

After the game, journalist Yaw Ampofo Jr tweeted: “What a performance from Tariq.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

YouTube content creator Kwadwo Sheldon also tweeted: “Man Tariq Lamptey Dey play ball!!”

The Albion full-back was one of three changes made by manager Otto Addo following defeat in their first game against Portugal on Thursday, November 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lamptey was a second-half substitute in that 3-2 loss, changing the game from the moment he stepped on the pitch in the 66th minute.

Portugal had taken the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo with Ghana yet to have a shot in the entire game. The introduction of Lamptey changed the Black Stars outlook, scoring an equaliser through former Swansea forward Andre Ayew, before two goals in as many minutes secured victory for the 2016 European champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the Korea victory, journalist Kennedy Twumasi tweeted: “Tariq Lamptey is an asset.”

Michael Oti Adjei also said: “Tariq Lamptey has been everywhere. Love it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young right-back was born in England to Ghanaian parents and represented the Three Lions at youth level from U18 to U21 level.

In July 2020, Lamptey was contacted by the Ghana FA about potentially switching allegiances to represent the Black Stars internationally, but decided to continue representing England U21’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in July this year, Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku announced that Lamptey was now officially eligible to represent the West African nation.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lamptey made international debut for Ghana this Saturday (September 24) as a substitute in a friendly against Brazil at the Selecao at Stade Oceane in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old currently has four caps for his country.

Ghana play Uruguay in a crucial final game in Group H on Friday, December 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad