Roberto De Zerbi received his first red card as a Premier League manager in Brighton’s 1-0 loss to Fulham on Saturday (February 25).

The Brighton boss was given his marching orders by referee Darren England in the tunnel after the game and said the standard of refereeing in England was ‘very bad’.

The Italian is known for showing his emotions on the touchline, leading to numerous run-ins with match officials while working in Italy and Ukraine, resulting in a number of yellow and red cards being dished out to him.

De Zerbi joins a very long list of Premier League managers who have lost their temper on the side lines.

England’s top flight has been blessed with many hot-headed managers losing their rag with players, the officials and anything else that crosses their path when the red mist descends.

Their behaviour creates the sort of box office sporting theatre that fans love to see, even if it is frowned upon by those working within the game.

SussexWorld has complied a list of 13 managers most famous for losing their cool whilst standing in the dugout.

1 . Alan Pardew Once labelled by Sir Alex Ferguson as 'the worst at ranting at referees', Alan Pardew was well-known for letting his emotions get the better of him on the touchline whilst in charge of Newcastle, Crystal Palace, West Ham, Charlton and West Bromwich Albion. His most infamous incidents include shoving a linesman, aiming abusive language at Manuel Pellegrini and headbutting Hull City's David Meyler - the latter leading to a £100,000 fine and a 3-match stadium ban. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) Photo: Matthew Lewis Photo Sales

2 . Jose Mourinho The special one was never afraid to say how he felt, especially when it came to refereeing decisions. The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham manager regularly argued with officials during and after the game and infamously entering a shoving match with long-time rival Arsène Wenger in 2014. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS Photo Sales

3 . Arsene Wenger The Arsenal legend's best teams were aggressive and strong-willed on the pitch, an energy that was matched by their manager on the sideline. There are few more iconic images then Arsene being sent to the Old Trafford stands in 2009 after angrily kicking a water bottle down the touchline. (Photo by Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images) Photo: Tom Purslow Photo Sales

4 . Sir Alex Ferguson Sir Alex Ferguson was the master of the managerial mind games throughout his 27 years as Manchester United manager and would regularly give his infamous hair dryer treatment to officials and opposition staff members during games.(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales