De Zerbi’s side face Spurs in the teatime kick off this Saturday (October 8), with both sides having an excellent start to their league campaigns.

Albion sit fourth in the table, despite losing their manager Graham Potter to Chelsea, winning four and drawing two of their first seven league games.

Tottenham are placed just above Brighton in third, having played one more match, losing their first game of the season in last weekend’s North London derby.

De Zerbi believes Antonio Conte’s side are capable of winning the biggest prize in English football.

De Zerbi said: “I think Tottenham are in the right condition this year to win the Premier League. It’s not easy because there is City, Liverpool and Chelsea, but in the transfer market they bought very good players and after one year of work with Antonio, they are able to win it.”

Since becoming manager in November 2021, Conte has strengthened Tottenham’s squad with the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Richarlison and Yves Bissouma, who was signed from Brighton for £25m in the summer.

In total, the Italian has signed 13 players in less then a year and his fellow countrymen believes this squad depth has made the North London club title contenders.

De Zerbi said: "The squad is better then one year ago because if [Dejan] Kulusevski cannot play, they can play Richarlison. If they can’t play [Pierre-Emile] Højbjerg or [Rodrigo] Bentancur, they can play Yves Bissouma.